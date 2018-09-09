Part timing 6 to 8 months a year.

<p style=”text-align: center;”>Wife Sharon , dog Logan and I are living our dream of seeing the USA in our RV of choice. After years of research we chose and are very happy with our 2018 Montana High Country 305RL. Our 96 Chevy 3500 took us coast to coast beginning last June when or 5th wheel was a week old. Logan wanted more power so now he rides higher in our 2018 F-350 also a dually but going from gas to diesel was great. Currently we are headed to an Escapees mini covergance at Traverse City, MI. Inspected my first pedistal yesterday for the No shock project.My wife is a retired RN and I retired from our US Navy. 22 years as a naval electrician it seamed right to join the No Shock Zone. So yesterday I Inspecte my first pedistal here at Camp Perry RV camp. All parts present and 119vac in all the right places. It felt good to be back ensuring electrical safety for others.</p>