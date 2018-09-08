Ready to travel, almost!

Hubby and I have been “living” winters in our RV for almost 3 years, keeping our “home” in a colder climate for summers. Sadly, I became a widow this summer and now I have to change all our plans and remake my life. Now, I can travel and do what we both wanted to do for so many years but were unable because of his deteriorating health. The house is sold, stuff in storage and I need to get a small class c ( I think!) and go somewhere! It’s interesting to see how the family has reacted, from horror at my being so bold alone to cheering me on. Things just seem to be moving so slowly in this transition, which is not at all a bad thing. Day by day seems to be the best thing. Hoping to get out there and do the “RV” thing by next spring!