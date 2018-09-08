Recent KOA stays

I know Chuck has posted on his recent experiences with KOA parks.

Experiences will differ from person to person and park to park.

Our recent stays at the Anacortes/Burlinton KOA and Grandy Creek KOA are not that bad.

Anacortes/Burlington was a very well kept park with reasonable space between neighbors. We had a space at the end of the row so we had extra “yard” and a view of a field. Water pressure fluctuated, but power was good. Good satellite for DircetV for us.

Grandy Creek which is KOA/Thousand Trails, has tall trees, sparsely spaced. Some F/U, some W/E. Some sights can get Satellite tv.

Both places we had good cellular, ATT and Verizon.

Not advocating KOA, just reporting our experiences.