Ripped off by RV Rental "Owner"

I am so happy to see and join this site. My wife and I will be buying our first RV in October. More about that later.

But I tried to rent a Class A RV for a special 4 day trip, and so upon searching the internet, found a nice site called RVShare. I saw a 2018 Class A Diesel 40 foot and contacted the owner through the site. The owner said it was available, this is what he does and owns 3 he rents out. Then when I wanted to reserve it, he said “Oh let’s not use the RVShare, they charge me such a chunk, lets use PayPay “Friends and Family” ( I have never used PayPal before). I did, paid him the $500 deposit, he then asked a cpl days later could I pay the rental of $800 early and I did that. He then stopped contacting me, was a total fraud, upon investigating he did not exist. I was renting it for our Anniversay and my Birthday for 4 days, it was special and he stiffed me. I spent another $1000 on Outdoorsy, and confirmed by records the owner was real and did have a nice time. Wells Fargo is helping me on the fraud investigation. But when I went to rent, was told I was the 4th victim they heard about this same scam. I felt so stupid, I will check more thoroughly next time but please be aware, some of these folks don’t even exist. It was not RVShare’s fault, as they would of made good had I gone through them. Wow, now I will buy and never get ripped off like that again, but please tell others to only go through the reputable sites and not on the side directly with “Owners”. Happy Trails ahead we hope!!!!