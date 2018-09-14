RV Owner Since 1969

Greetings,

I have been involved with RV travel since I purchased my first one back in 1969. I served 20 years active duty in the USAF then another 20 years with Anheuser-Busch, Inc. My first RV was a 13 ft. Shasta travel trailer with bare bones utilities. It had a manual water pump for use in the sink. Next came a 1972 20 ft. Timberline travel trailer with all the amenities. From there to a 1984 23 ft. StarCraft tent trailer due to family size. Upgraded to a 1992 29 ft. Nomad fifth wheel trailer. Presently own a 2000 R-Vision Class A Condor motor home with a Chevy 454 fuel injected automatic overdrive and one slide out. We enjoy traveling the major highways and stopping when we see something local. My wife likes Indian Bingo. I like fishing and sightseeing. Our last big trip was in Oct. 2016 and covered 10 States, 34 days and 3,445 miles. We are retired and live in Winter Garden, FL