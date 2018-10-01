RVing Apps for Android and iPhone

We bought our first RV, a 5th wheel, in March. We’ve been trying out a bunch of RV related apps, but there was one we needed that we couldn’t find. So we asked our son to build it for us and you can download it for your iphone or ipad or Android device.

My wife and I wanted an app for our phones where we could log campground experiences with details about the site, what we liked and what we didn’t. Things like how easy it was to get in and out (watch out for that tree by the 2nd turn and make sure you are in this section not that section), what the site number was, etc. We found lots of trip planners and routers, but nothing simple that was specific to RVs for logging past trips.

We hope you find it useful. Please send feedback in the app (contact support) to make it better so everyone can use it.

Link for Android users: RV Trip Diary

Link for iPhone/iPad users: RV Trip Diary