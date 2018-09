We evacuated from exit 61 off I-95 on Tuesday. We are safe and on higher ground here in Charlotte NC. We still have water and electricity. We expect a big band of dread around 3 pm this afternoon. Heard our home base campground has no power and downed trees but no flooding. Not sure how long we will be here or will be able to return. We are told to call first. There are plenty of visible spots, and I hate to say it but our hosts, Camping Workd has had free lunches three days in a row. Nice of them, but surly with alterior motives. LOL