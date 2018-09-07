So much to learn…

I am a one year RV owner. I’ve taken it out twice this summer. I am trying to get my house on the market so I can get on the road! I retired 31 May, two years before I planned to and it was the right decision. The weight lifted off of me is amazing. I spent 24 years in the military retiring from the reserves.

Born and reared in Georgia. Where camping was the 4 women of the family sleeping in the car and dad and brother sleeping outside the carJoined the Air Force at 22, stationed in central CA, ND, southern Italy and Montana. Got out in Montana because it was a good place for two boys to grow up. After they moved to Portland I followed…HATE it. Oldest and his wife are staying here and youngest moved back to Montana. He got married this year and just had my first granddaughter which I can’t wait to get my hands on (born in Hawaii where his wife is from).

Once I get on the road I plan to anchor in NV.

Looking forward to visiting and enjoying every state with my 3 pound Pom and 50 pound 5 month old Collie and my 14 year old cat.