"So you want a profile"

Born & raised in Northern Illinois in 1952. Folks had an Avion TT. Pulled it with a Chrysler Town & Country station wagon (wood grain trim and all). FFwd to 1970, last year in high school and the first year of the Selective Service Lottery. My birthday got a lottery number of 2. I could see the sh_t headed to the fan. I enlisted in the USAF. 24 years later I retired. All that time was spent as an aircraft mechanic and later a senior supervisor. Also met and married the love of my life, Kay. Worked full time for a local lumber yard until I decided to use my GI bill to get my A&P training. 2/3 rds of the way thru school I accepted a job with Cessna Aircraft Co. in Wichita KS. 17 years and 6 adopted children later, I retired again for the last time. Had a TT then also. Within a year we were two old people in a 2600 sqft house. Liquidated the S&B and found a local park in Wichita. 3 month later turned the TT into a 38 ft Bounder DP, a 22′ car hauler & a 2011 Escape and the adventure began. I come by my love of the RV honestly. Looking forward to many conversations.