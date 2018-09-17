Southern California Camping Club

We are a family camping club. The club was formed in 1973 to promote family fun. We have a governing board consisting of a President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer. The term is one year and elections are held each December for the following year.

Guests are always welcome and becoming a member is not mandatory.

We gather together one weekend a month. January through October on the third Friday of the month. Due to holidays, we camp on the second Friday in November and the first Friday in December.

Each month a member(s) is wagonmaster. It is their responsibility to secure sites at an RV park and to plan any activities for the Saturday of the campout weekend. Camping fees differ from park to park, but at the time of making the reservation, we secure club rates. Site fees are collected at the club meeting on the Saturday morning of the campout.

Member dues are $24 per year per rig. The club is self-funding: raising money within the club selling pull tabs, having 50-50 drawings, holding white elephant auctions and other fund raising events.

If you are interested in camping one weekend with us, please let me know!