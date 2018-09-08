You are here

The Next Adventure

    momdoc
    My wife and I (just celebrated our 23rd anniversary last week) look at life as a series of adventures.  We were lucky enough to be able to retire early (56 for me and 50 for her).  We left the rat race and headed to the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic and have been there for the last 12+ years full time as Expats.

     

    It is now time for the next adventure and 2 years ago we bought a Class C (Dynamax Isata3) and started splitting our time between the DR and the motor home for three months at a time.  This year we decided that the Class C was too small for us so in May we took delivery of a new Tiffin RED 37PA.  We are in the process of selling the home in the DR and we will be full timing it starting hopefully in January.

     

    Currently we are on a three month trek up and down the East coast.  We have so enjoyed the adventure so far and are meeting some terrific folks.

