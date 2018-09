A few years ago I read somewhere that there was a trend for RV parks to adopt a theme. I find that very appealing, but I don’t see it happening to any great extent. I know there are a lot of western themed parks, a few railroad themed parks, and of course Disney, and a few others, but for the most part parks I stay at mostly just places to park.

Maybe its not a great idea or a good business model, Bedrock rv park failed. Or, mayber there are more than I know about. I would love to have a directory where you could search by theme!

Does anyone know?