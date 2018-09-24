Too many topics?

You are here

    Bob Harrington
    <p style=”text-align: left;”>I just logged in for the first time and was overwhelmed by the number of topics.  I respectfully suggest that there may in fact be too many.  Maybe after a few months you should review the number of posts in each topic and eliminate those that have very few or zero threads(?).  Also, one of the items I appreciate in other forums is the ability to set a preference that will display all new topics and posts entered since your last visit.  This is a great way to stay current without the need to visit each topic separately to look for new posts.</p>
     

