Trailer wiring warning while towing

We have a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with built in break controller and live in full-time a 206 NUWA Hitchhiker 32.5 FKSBG. While changing RV parks between Camp Pendleton, CA and Petaluma, CA we started getting the “Check Trailer Wiring” alarm after checking every thing I could on the road we continued to get the “trailer Connected” and the “Check Trailer wiring” along with 3 beeps constantly for 5 or 6 minutes then it would stop until I het the breaks and it would start again. We never completely lost breaking on the trailer, when I needed it it was there. Now months later we still have the problem and have to change parks every 2 weeks in this area.

We have had the truck to dealers several times being told nothing is wrong with the truck, until the last time at a dealer in a different town and they changed the Trailer Controller module. It did not help.

I have checked and replaced wiring components that I could reach finding nothing helps. The problem is I do not have the strength to remove the tires and inspect the magnet wiring. I cannot find an RV dealer or Mobile RV repair service that can inspect and repair the trailer breaks with in the 2 week stay limit.

We move between the Coast Guard Training Center Family Campground in Petaluma, CA, a campground in the California Delta area near Rio Vesta, CA and Travis AFB Famcamp.

We will not go to Camping World.

I think our problem in getting service is that there are so many badly built coaches on the road that servicing dealers are just overloaded and can not service the traveling full time RVer. If you cannot do it your self you are just stuck, sadly this could become a large safety issue.

Fingers crossed that continues to break when needed and that we find a dealer or service provider that will look at it within the 2 week periods that we have available.

Is it a problem with the Truck or the Trailer and how do you prove it ne way or the other. We feel it is with the truck but have to prove it is not the trailer.