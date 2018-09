While making my rounds the other night, I detected a propane leak coming from the exterior of a guest’s travel trailer. I knocked on the door and advised the occupant. He said “Oh, yea, we know… we turned on the gas to cook dinner, must have forgot to turn it off. I’ll take care of that right now”. I was in disbelief of what I just heard! I told him not to turn it on for the duration of his stay. The park was packed with campers all around him.