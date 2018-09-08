Two very good dealers

We purchased the trailer from hell from Guarantee RV in Calgary in 2012. For the first year we would drop it off at the dealership on the way home nearly every Sunday night for warranty issues. The service department took exceptionally good care of us in getting the repairs done in time for us to go out the next weekend. Everything they fixed was fixed correctly the first time. If I had questions I was allowed in the shop to discuss issues with the foreman and tech, If I had suggestions for repairs they were most often done without question. The only reason we didn’t buy from them again was they didn’t have a unit with the floor plan we wanted. Exceptional folks!

We now have a unit from Woody’s RV in Calgary and have had very few warranty problems but have also had extremely good service from them also.

Would happily recommend either of these dealers.