Use Both Doors

We had a camper at our RV park with a 30′ travel trailer that had 2 doors. They only used one door for entry and exit, the stairs for the second door remained tucked away, not in use. Well, the elderly wife got up in the middle of the night and was apparently slightly disoriented, and walked out of the rig using the ‘non-operational’ door and ended up on the ground, injured and had to be transported to the hospital via ambulance. #1) Open the stairs, even if you don’t plan on using that door, and #2) make all doors operational for safety reasons in the event a quick exit is mandatory due to an emergency.