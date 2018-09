We are visiting Virginia in October. The first half of our visit is planned, but I would like input to any park that you found especially accommodating for a large rig. We have a 45′ bus with no slides and we tow a Dodge Ram pick-up. Also, please mention any places you visited that were interesting and any that we shouldn’t bother to visit. Our favorite activities are hiking and visiting other natural wonders. We also like to tour places with historical significance. We do not drink beer or wine, so those places would not be very interesting to us.