Wireless Satellite TV

  October 1, 2018

    Jerry Vasser
    I have an issue with the TV system in my 2014 Meridian 40U.  The HDMI Matrix & all exposed cabling have been recently replaced along with the DirecTV receivers.  The TVs still lose connection to the source randomly for 10 to 30 seconds.  The show is being received completely at the receiver (I can play it back in it’s entirety).    I believe the wiring internal to the coach is at fault, not a project I want to have replaced.  My question is has anyone tried or used a wireless connection from a satellite receiver to a TV in a motorhome?  What were your results and how difficult was it to install?

    Thanks,  Jerry

