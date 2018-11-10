A real shocker about campground electricity

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I talk by phone with our RV electricity expert Mike Sokol almost every day. Mike is like a little kid: He gets so excited about everything! He is man who loves his work. I think he is also a bit of a mad scientist. I mentioned elsewhere about his plan to replicate a lightning strike in his home to see what happens to RV electronics when a lightning bolt strikes very close.

Mike is in the process of updating his Master Electrician License, which involves a lot of study about the latest codes and then a lengthy exam that only 20 percent pass on their first try.

The other day, he delivered his notarized application to the appropriate place, where a woman took the paperwork. They chit-chatted for a few minutes and then she said something that Mike found astounding. “She told me the part of the test everyone was having so much trouble with was the new additions on grounding for shock and electrocution prevention, especially around campgrounds, swimming pools and hot tubs.”

Campgrounds? “I never mentioned to her that I wrote articles about RV electricity,” Mike said to me, “and now I hear that the latest code will require better grounding for campgrounds!”

Mike and I have devoted a lot of time recently trying to educate RVers and campground owners about the dangers of miswired and other otherwise unsafe power pedestals. And now, here was a woman who speaks with electricians every day telling Mike without any prompting about the dangerous situation of “shock and electrocution prevention, especially around campgrounds. . .”

Her comments made us realize that we need to keep working hard to make campgrounds and RV parks safer. Our RV Travel members, through their support are allowing us to do just that!