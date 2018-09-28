Accident or breakdown: You’ll wish you had these road flares

You might think that some road safety equipment is not that important, especially when you are trying to reduce the amount of stuff you carry around with you. And you may not need some safety equipment – until you do. And then you REALLY need it.

These Heliar LED Road Flares will cost you around $20, but it could be one of the best $20 expenditures you make for your safety in the event of an accident or mechanical breakdown. They are compact, fit in their own case, and the LED lights are bright.

Product features

Three LED flares are included in the package, plus a convenient storage bag.

The LED road flares are shatterproof, crushproof and rainproof, a must-have for RV or tow car emergencies.

Superior visibility: Super bright LED array can be seen up to 1 mile at night.

It can be used for traffic control, as a warning light, rescue beacon, and for any other emergencies.

Nine different flashing modes, included SOS rescue, and 3-LED flashlight.

Three AAA batteries are included and each flare runs up to 36 hours. 100% satisfaction guarantee.

You can find the Flare Kit on Amazon.

