Acrylic trays: The fast, easy way to organize your fridge

If you’re like most RVers, your refrigerator is packed with milk, eggs, fruit and all the cooking essentials necessary to keep your camping crew well-fed and happy. Unfortunately, those messy, overcrowded shelves often mean you can’t find the food you’re looking for when you need it.

With a 6-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Set by Kitchen Shaq, food is properly arranged, stays in place while traveling, and is easy to find. The set includes 2 wide trays (14.8 x 8.3 x 3.75”), 2 narrow trays (11.8 x 3.8 x 3.8”), a drink holder for 9 12 oz. cans or 11 7.5 oz. cans (13.5 x 5.5 x 3.75”) and an egg holder that stores 14 eggs (14.5 x 4.5 x 3”). With room for produce, condiments and more, organization is hassle-free.

Using the sturdy, built-in handles, you can effortlessly pull the trays out of your fridge or freezer, making unpacking groceries a breeze. The trays are stackable, which saves space, and are BPA-free, heavy-duty acrylic – strong and durable.

Features:

6-piece set for versatility

Built-in handles

See-through, stackable design

Premium quality

BPA-free

You will find the refrigerator organizers on Amazon.com.

