Adventure beckons with the “overlanding” Outpost II

If you like to go off-road for your adventures but still like the amenities of a full-scale RV resort, here’s a tow vehicle for you. Built by Montana-based American Expedition Vehicles, the Outpost II will take you wherever you want to go, and even provide what you need to spend a night or more in the wilds.

The Outpost II doesn’t quite fit in with current categories of RVs as defined by the RV industry, which is booming and led by a new group of adventurers interested in small, lightweight trailers and larger Class B adventure vans. But there’s another sector of the camper world that’s also captivating adventurers: “overlanding,” writes Megan Barber in a review in Curbed.com.

Overlanding is self-reliant adventure travel to remote destinations that often requires four-wheel-drive capable vehicles. But unlike “four-wheeling,” overlanding isn’t just about cool rigs overcoming challenging rocks — although that does happen. It’s also about camping and enjoying the journey of off-the-grid travel.

While some four-wheel-drive Class B vans can handle the demands of an overland trip, smaller expedition trucks usually hold up better to tough trail conditions. That’s where companies like American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) come in. As a manufacturer of off-road and overland vehicle parts and accessories, AEV knows how to make your Jeep or truck overland-ready.

Built as a custom rig for the company’s president, the Outpost II started out as a four-door Jeep Wrangler before AEV extended the rear frame to add more space. Like the best overland vehicles, the Outpost II’s exterior is ready for the toughest off-road trails, thanks to an additional 4.5-inches of high capacity suspension, a 5.7-liter HEMI engine, and burly front and rear bumpers. A snorkel ensures you’re ready should you encounter water, and a 9,500-pound winch can pull the Outpost II out of the gnarliest jams.

And it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll have the coolest tow vehicle in the campground.