Airstream recalls motorhomes: screen door fire issue

Airstream is recalling certain 2018-2019 Airstream Atlas motorhomes. In the event of a fire, the accordion screen door screen material may burn quicker than allowed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 302, “Flammability of Interior Materials.”

A screen door that burns quickly can increase the risk of injury in the event of a fire.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2018. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111, extensions 7401 or 7411.