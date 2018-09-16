National Forests in Alabama open campgrounds to Florence evacuees

The USDA Forest Service has opened campgrounds in Alabama to storm evacuees free of charge and also waived the 14-day camping stay limit for those seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence.

The fee waiver applies to all forest service-run facilities throughout the Bankhead, Talladega, Conecuh and Tuskegee National Forests, reports WHNT.

Officials say displaced individuals should coordinate with the campground hosts to determine available sites, though they say reservations that were made on Recreation.gov will still be honored. The reservation service will remain open to the public.

The fee waiver will be re-evaluated on November 1st and extended if necessary.