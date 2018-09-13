All Appalachian Mountains campgrounds closed due to hurricane

Hurricane Florence continues her threats in an expanding circle, now causing the U.S. Forest Service, Forest Supervisor, on Wednesday to close down all campgrounds and recreation sites, day use or overnight, in the Nantahala and the Pisgah National Forests by Thursday, September 13 at noon.

This will include the temporary suspension of creating reservations on www.recreation.gov. Canceled reservations, for this time frame, will be refunded by the reservation service.

For a list of the campgrounds which are closed until further notice, visit WSPA.com/news.

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY

Blue Ridge Parkway has announced all campgrounds in NC and VA are under mandatory evacuation as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.