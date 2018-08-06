American Kennel Club provides tips for camping with your canine

The American Kennel Club shares the following safety tips for dog owners to consider before going on a camping trip, reports the Herald Courier:

— Visit the vet. Make sure he is healthy and all of his vaccinations are up to date. Take a copy of the records with you in case of an emergency on the road.

— Be prepared. Pack a pet first aid kit, including tweezers to remove ticks, styptic powder to stop bleeding, hydrogen peroxide to clean wounds, and bandages.

— Bug off. Be prepared to battle the bugs. All sorts of insects, including fleas and ticks, are especially prevalent in woodsy areas where campsites are located. Make sure to give your dog all necessary flea and tick prevention treatments.

— Day and night. Take a flashlight with you for night walks and a water bottle and portable bowl so your dog can stay hydrated when you both are out during the day.

— ID information. Identification is important, but it is especially important when you are on unfamiliar grounds. In addition to checking the tag on his collar to make sure the information is current, make sure your dog has a microchip, and check with the recovery service provider to ensure your contact information is up to date. You may even want to consider getting a temporary tag to add to your dog’s collar that has information like the name of the campsite where you’ll be, your assigned location and the phone number of the nearest ranger station in case of bad reception at the campsite.