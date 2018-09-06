America’s favorite National Trail System hikes compiled by Google

RVers love the outdoors, and many are avid hikers as well, lacing up their hiking boots to see up close some of the most scenic spots in the world. But many aren’t familiar with the National Trails System and though camping near one of these trails, move on without even knowing of its existence.

But now, in 2018, both the National Parks System and Google are celebrating the legislation’s 50th anniversary by encouraging people to get outside and experience the more than 50,000 miles of trails across the U.S. for themselves, as written in Travel and Leisure magazine.

To help would-be hikers get on their way, Google compiled a list of the top 10 trending parks and trails around the country. From sea to shining sea, here are the places everyone should lace up their hiking boots for during this epic celebration.

These include a two-mile, 19 waterfall hike in New York’s Watkins Glen State Park, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, just 75 miles from Washington, DC, and to the overlook one-thousand feet above the Colorado River’s Horseshoe Bend in Arizona. And there are a lot more hikes. You can find the top 10 here.