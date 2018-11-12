An RV tire blowout results in fatal accident in Florida

A tire blowout causes an RV to overturn in a fatal accident on I-4 in Polk County, Florida. One person has been confirmed dead after the RV crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the RV was traveling westbound on I-4 near the 31 milepost in the center lane when it had a tire blowout reports WTSP.

As the RV drove off the roadway, it hit a light post. The RV overturned and ended up on its left side.

A 47-year-old Naples resident inside of the RV died at the scene of the crash.