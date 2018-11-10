Announcements from the editor, Nov. 10, 2018

A few odds and ends to discuss this week. —Chuck Woodbury, editor

NASTY POLITICAL COMMENTS

First, many readers posted nasty political comments this past week to things we wrote that we didn’t consider political, and certainly didn’t think would cause a stir. While we appreciate your constructive comments, please avoid ranting, and save your political stabs for other websites, forums or your social media accounts. We don’t care if you are politically left or right or in between, to us you are people who share our love of the RV lifestyle. We hope you can think of your fellow readers the same and respect your differences.

QUARTZSITE CANCELLED

We ended up with too many scheduling conflicts with our speakers, and have had to cancel our previously announced seminars in Quartzsite, Arizona, this coming January. I apologize for making the announcement before we had all our ducks in a row. We’ll try again next year.

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP

We realize not all of our readers participate on Facebook, but many do, and for them and other RVers who have not yet found RVtravel.com, we have set up a new group on there called RV Advice. It’s a place where prospective RVers can discuss RVs they are planning to buy with other RVers who can share their thoughts about the particular model they’re considering. Join the group here. For RVers who bought RVs riddled with problems, we continue to add to our long list of resources where they can find help.

STRAY VOLTAGE PATROL

Mike Sokol’s Stray Voltage Patrol has now grown to more than 350 members, nearly all RVtravel.com readers. Mike asked in last week’s newsletter for six members to volunteer to field test a brand new electrical device, which they’ll be given once the product is made public. He has now selected those field testers, and the equipment is headed their way. Meanwhile, Mike (who some readers think of as a mad scientist) is now looking for sponsors to help him fund a study about how a nearby lightning strike can affect their RV electronic system and devices. To do this, he will need to replicate a lightning strike. Mike promises to not blow up any homes in his neighborhood! If you are not yet signed up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity newsletter, please consider doing so by signing up here.

OUR NEW IMPROVED WEBSITE

We plan to debut our new, improved RVtravel.com website in less than two weeks, on Nov. 20. The new design will be vastly superior to this current one with access to our nearly 5,000 articles much easier to locate. As soon as we launch this new website we will polish up Mike Sokol’s RV Electricity website.

AMAZON PAGE LISTS OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

