By Chuck Woodbury
I just returned to Seattle from the big Hershey RV Show in Pennsylvania. This year, I flew; I didn’t drive the motorhome. And, as happens to me about one out of every four flights, I developed a cold after I returned. I’m getting to the point where I do not want to get on another plane.
I hardly ever get a cold except when I fly. I got to thinking after this cold hit about the number of people who had sat in the same seat as me on the Boeing 737 the 24 hours before. It would just take one person sneezing their germs or spreading them on the seat rest for the viruses to lie in wait for me. On my particular flight, several people hacked away around me — oh, the lucky people who got those seats on the next flight.
Does this happen to you?
5 Thoughts to “Another reason to travel with an RV”
I often get colds after flights, and, after taking a pole of fellow travellers, MANY of them are seeing the same result! Some after almost every flight.
You think a quick disinfectant spray of the heavily upholstered seats would be a no-brainer.
Also there’s the closed ventilation system…
If someone in first class sneezes, the poor chap in the back probably gets sick too.
I used to enjoy flying, but bad service, micro seats, being randomly selected 100% of the time for TSA fondling and microwaving, the constant illness you noted, unreliable flights, and obscene pricing have me now driving anywhere I POSSIBLY can.
Where is that? Within 700 miles per travel day available, anywhere I am not going alone, anywhere I might want to arrive without a concussion from jamming my 6’2″ frame into 5’10″x18″ seats, and anywhere I want to actually enjoy going to. So, unless ocean or opposite coast tomorrow, driving it is! I’ve mentioned my 5000-mile weeks before.
I know flying is supposed to be safer than driving, but then there’s the commercial flight I helped “deplane” after it lost its wheels… e-slides into foam wasnt as much fun as you’d think!
Doesn’t happen to my husband and me because we haven’t flown since 2001 – not because of fear, but all the hassles since 9-11. Every time we hear about another issue with flying, we joke it’s reason #867 why we’ll probably never fly again, at least on a commercial airline. So glad we have an RV for all of our traveling. Get well soon, Chuck.
No I have never gotten a cold from flying. Don’t know why. I try and fly as little as possible because it is such a dehumanizing experience. We take our RV as much as we can. Then we have our own bed (and know who has slept in it previously), have our own food, shower, towels, and can take the dog. Must admit though there are times when flying makes more sense. Sometimes the time to drive cross country both ways doesn’t warrant the time spent at the arrival point. Hope you get better soon.
This isn’t just an airplane thing though, how many people got the ‘Quartzite crud’ over the winter in Arizona?