Another reason to travel with an RV

By Chuck Woodbury

I just returned to Seattle from the big Hershey RV Show in Pennsylvania. This year, I flew; I didn’t drive the motorhome. And, as happens to me about one out of every four flights, I developed a cold after I returned. I’m getting to the point where I do not want to get on another plane.

I hardly ever get a cold except when I fly. I got to thinking after this cold hit about the number of people who had sat in the same seat as me on the Boeing 737 the 24 hours before. It would just take one person sneezing their germs or spreading them on the seat rest for the viruses to lie in wait for me. On my particular flight, several people hacked away around me — oh, the lucky people who got those seats on the next flight.

Does this happen to you?