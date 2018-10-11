Aransas NWR celebration Sat. offers wildlife viewing, activities

Wildlife refuges offer many wildlife viewing opportunities and the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on Texas’s Gulf Coast is inviting the public to become acquainted with the refuge and to meet some of the fish and other critters that live in the waters of the gulf this Saturday, October 13.

Though the refuge doesn’t have camping, three miles north of the main gate Hopper’s Landing has RV sites, tent camping and a few cabins.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the refuge will have a kids’ fishing tank, archery and BB gun shooting, crafts, and games, kayaking, junior wildland firefighter events, face painting, casting and fly fishing practice, and more, according to a news release reported by the Victoria Advocate.

Refuge officials are also encouraging kids to try their hand at nature journaling and sketching, walk through the pollinator garden, or hike on one of the refuge’s trails.

The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will sell sausage wraps, chips and drinks.

The Friends of Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Coastal Fisheries Division and Goose Island State Park, Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries, Texas Master Naturalists, Flatsworthy, Inc., and International Crane Foundation are partnering with the refuge for this event.