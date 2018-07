Do you feel a little lightheaded or even sick as you drive up a high mountain pass? Symptoms tend to occur within hours after arrival at high altitude and include headache, nausea, shortness of breath and inability to exercise. Mild cases may resolve in one to three days. Severe cases may require oxygen, medications, and moving to a lower altitude.

Do you feel the effects of high altitude?

