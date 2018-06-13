Are you dumping your black tank correctly?

by Doug Swarts

Although dumping RV waste is a relatively simple process, it’s important to use both the proper equipment and procedure that ensures you will not cause a spill or get the contents on you or your clothes.

The “Old School” or industry standard method has worked for more than 50 years and while it gets the job done, some RVers are still apprehensive about the job. I say job because most people consider this task a job. It needs close attention before, during, and after the job is complete.

BEFORE

• Always put on a pair of disposable gloves before handling any parts of the sewage system.

• Inspect the hose for any worn areas, splits or openings.

• Then check the fitting ends to ensure they are secure and will not drip.

• Check the ground sewer inlet to make sure the opening is compatible with your fitting.

• Finally, check your sewer outlet to ensure the cap is still in place, as it was the last thing you installed after the last dump job.

DURING

• First install the sewer inlet fitting (on the hose) into the sewer inlet in the ground, making sure it is secure.

• Next, take the other end of the hose and walk it to the RV sewer outlet. While holding the hose fitting under the sewer outlet cap, slowly remove the cap making sure any drips go into the sewer hose fitting.

• Connect the hose fitting and double check to ensure it is secure and tight.

• Check that the hose is lined up with the ground inlet and nothing will stop the flow when it starts. Check again.

• Open the gray valve first and allow a couple of gallons to flow to the sewer. Close the gray valve and check for any drips or leaks. Make any corrections, if needed.

• Then open the black valve and let the contents evacuate.

• When the flow has stopped, close the black valve and then open the gray valve again to rinse the sewer hose. When empty, close the gray valve.

Rinsing (flushing) the inside of the holding tanks is a good thing but it’s not necessary to do it every time you empty the tanks. I would suggest every third time you dump but that is entirely up to you. It simply can’t be done too often but should never be done when dumping at a designated dump station with other RVers waiting in line. As a courtesy, always wash down the area around the ground sewer inlet; those waiting to dump their tanks behind you will appreciate it.

AFTER

• Check to see that the sewer hose is empty and that the tank valves are fully closed.

• Then slowly remove the hose fitting, allowing any drips to fall into the hose.

• Replace the cap on the sewer outlet as well as on the hose (if equipped), then walk the hose back to the sewer inlet, holding it higher than the inlet, allowing any residual water in the hose to flow into the sewer.

• Remove the hose fitting from the sewer inlet and cap it, if you have one, and cap the sewer inlet.

• Return the hose to its storage location, and inspect the area to ensure all is ready for the next site occupant. Finished!

Doug Swarts is a 25-year RV industry expert at creating and implementing revolutionary products for all RV waste management systems. His sound principles of RV waste management have led to a group of products designed to make the unpleasant task of dumping holding tanks more sanitary, safer, and convenient for the user. Doug is the founder of Drain Master Inc., of Hollister, CA, which sells, as well as installs, Drain Master, Waste Master, 360 Siphon, HepvO, and other RV waste-related products. Got a question about your system, call the friendly folks at Drain Master 877 787- 8833 toll free.