Article and Video: Why Camping World is not an RVer’s friend

By Chuck Woodbury

If you have read this newsletter for long, you know how disturbed, even angry I am about Camping World, which is doing all it can to force buyers into 15- and 20-year loans on the purchase of new RVs.

I do not like what Camping World has become — a money grubbing machine for its CEO Marcus Lemonis. He has all but dismantled the once RVer-friendly Good Sam Club, and has cut competition from RV dealers by buying up existing RV dealerships to turn them into Camping Worlds, where the sale of an RV is incidental to earning huge sums of money on over-priced warranties and interest on even cheap RVs for 15 to 20 years. You want to pay cash or finance an RV on your own? Be prepared to pay a higher price for the rig.

Most RVers who finance those RVs will be upside down on their loans for the life of the loan, or darn close to it, and when they decide to trade them in 5 or 10 years they learn they’ll need to come up with extra cash – sometimes thousands of dollars – $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 or more is not uncommon. So they keep their RVs because they can’t afford to buy a new one.

Look at the example above. In theory, that cheap Thor motorhome above might go 5 to 10 years without any major problems. But, like I said, that’s “in theory.” They are never meant to last very long. Read comments from Thor owners at PissedConsumer.com and at the Better Business Bureau to learn more. Often, there are problems right from the first. But Camping World pushes Thor RVs out the door as fast as it can.

Please watch the video from The RV Show USA radio program (as it was recorded on Facebook), where host Alan Warren interviews RV dealer Kevin Frazer, who is an outspoken critic of Camping World and its high pressure tactics. You will find it fascinating! After watching, forward it to anyone you know who’s planning to buy an RV. You will be doing them a huge favor.

