Articulating wall mount for 12- to 39-inch flat screen TV

Strain to get comfortable when watching your TV? With this AmazonBasics articulating wall mount, you can watch TV at the most comfortable viewing position.

Articulating design

The articulating TV wall mount keeps the TV as close as 2.1 inches from the wall for out-of-the-way convenience – and can extend the TV out into the room by up to 16.1 inches. It also swivels left and right 180 degrees. Between the adjustable tilt, swivel capability and articulating design, the wall mount offers optimal viewing from anywhere in the room.

Heavy-duty construction

Made of heavy-duty aluminum and powder-coated steel, the TV wall mount ensures reliable strength and built-to-last performance. The single-stud wall mount effortlessly supports the weight of a TV up to 40 pounds.

The TV wall mount comes with a cable-management system, which streamlines cables and cords, keeping them safely out of the way.

Features:

Articulating TV wall mount accommodates 12- to 39-inch TVs (up to 40 pounds) for enhanced home TV-viewing experience

18 degrees of tilt for optimal viewing angle (+15 to -3 degrees)

Cable-management system keeps cables neatly organized

Articulating design extends up to 16.1 inches from the wall

Made of heavy-duty aluminum and steel for reliable strength

Bubble level and all mounting hardware included for easy installation

Fits VESA 200×200, 200×100, 100×100, and 75×75 mm mounting patterns. (The VESA mounting patterns are the distances [in mm] between the four screw holes on the back of the TV.)

