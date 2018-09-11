Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campground to Hurricane evacuees

If you are an RVer and are traveling or live in the coastal Carolinas you may not be thinking much about camping right now with Hurricane Florence taking aim at you. However, the Atlanta Motor Speedway (that’s in Georgia for you non-Southerners) is hoping to make your life a bit easier as well as offering some protection from Florence.

Today the Atlanta Motor Speedway announced they are opening their camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from the hurricane reported Fox 5 Atlanta. The AMS campgrounds are equipped to handle thousands of campers and will be available free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campgrounds. If you’re interested, enter the facility at Entrance “E” off of Ga. Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right.

A limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer have also been made available for $20 per night in the Premier Campground, located adjacent to the Legends Campground.

For more information, contact AMS at 770-946-4211 or visit the AMS website.