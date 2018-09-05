This site uses Gravatar to display avatars. if you already have a Gravatar account with your email for this site, then it will display on your forum posts; it can take a few hours before the link is established the first time.

What is an Avatar?

When you post, you’ll see the default avatar beside your name. You can change this to any image you wish (providing it’s decent!). Many people have a picture of themselves, or their family or anything that represents your ego or character.



Changing from the default avatar.

The site uses Gravatar. The Gravatar site stores you avatar against your email address.

This allows you to have a single image that many websites can use without you needing to add it or change it on each site.

Since this site knows your email address (through your profile), this site can pick up the avatar stored with Gravatar.

If you are not already signed up with Gravatar, then follow this link to register your email address and avatar with them. This site will then pick up that avatar and display it against your post. It can take a few hours before the link is established the first time.

Confused? Don’t worry – if you’re happy with the default avatar against your name, you need to do nothing further !