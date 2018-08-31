Awesome teardrops, small trailers on display at Düsseldorf Caravan show

More than 2,000 vehicles are on display at the sprawling annual Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, from massive 4-wheel drive expedition motorhomes to tiny camping trailers. The biggest impression, however, is not always the behemoths, but often is with the small camping trailers and iconic teardrops (a few of which are shown below) that are among the most memorable sights of this very large and diverse show.

Lifestyle Camper SteelDrop

With shiny LED lighting strips and shiny metal skin, the SteelDrop from the Ukraine’s Lifestyle Camper is the brightest small trailer in Düsseldorf. As its name implies, that radiant skin is not aluminum, as seen on icons like the Airstream, but AISI 304 stainless steel over plywood (approx. $10,775).

The 1,100-lb. trailer has dual side doors, a full-cabin mattress, and a tailgate galley with a stainless steel sink fed by a 50-L water tank and electric pump.

Wingamm Rookie 3.5

The Rookie 3.5 is the small 16.4-ft.-long entry-level model in Wingamm’s caravan line-up. The distinctive look comes from the fiberglass monocoque mounted atop the chassis.

The Rookie 3.5 packs in a convertible dinette, kitchen with dual-burner stove, sink, refrigerator, and washroom with toilet and separate shower. LED lighting throughout (approx. $20,100).

Knaus Travelino

The 17-ft.-long Travelino sleeps four people on a combination of a fixed front double bed and convertible rear corner dinette. The expanded-polypropylene “cube” furniture throughout emphasizes the smart fiberglass construction, which decouples the furniture design from the structural integrity of the trailer and helps to keep weight down to a max of 1,650 lb.

The Travelino has a kitchen with dual-burner stove, sink, 80-L refrigerator, and even squeezes in a small toilet, using a fold-out sink and two-position folding door to optimize space. Position the two door panels outward, and you repurpose some living room floor to provide space in the bathroom; fold the panels inward and you close off the toilet room to open up more interior living space (approx. $22,230).

You can read about more trailers from the show and see more than 100 photos here.