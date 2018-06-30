Bamboo charcoal-filled bag absorbs odors, moisture, pollutants

The 200-gram Moso Bag is an easy and convenient way to maintain a fresh, dry and odorless environment. Made of just one incredibly powerful natural ingredient, moso bamboo charcoal, the Moso Bag is continuously working to effectively absorb and remove odors, allergens and harmful pollutants, and to clean and freshen the air.

The bamboo charcoal neutralizes even stubborn smells, such as those caused by smoke, pet urine, cat litter boxes, wet dogs, gym shoes and more. The Moso Bag is also excellent for use in damp, musty environments, where it will absorb excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew and bacteria from forming. The Moso Bag is chemical-free, fragrance-free and non-toxic to keep you and your pets safe.

Finally, an air cleaner that is good for people and tough on bad smells while it automatically freshens and cleans the air. The Moso Bag is a natural alternative to chemical deodorizers, candles, gels, sprays and crystals that are not healthy for people and not good for the planet.

The natural bamboo charcoal is sealed inside a beautifully stitched linen bag that can be placed on any surface. With simple maintenance, the bags are reusable for up to two years. To reactivate, place the bag outside in the sun once a month for at least one hour to rejuvenate. The Moso Bag covers areas up to 90 square feet. Excellent for small spaces such as cars, RVs, closets, lockers, bathrooms and pet areas.

Features:

The Moso Bag is an easy, convenient way to maintain a fresh, dry and odor-free environment.

Fragrance-free, chemical-free and non-toxic, the natural moso bamboo charcoal effectively absorbs and removes odors, allergens and harmful pollutants.

Prevents mold, mildew and bacteria from forming by absorbing excess moisture.

Perfect in cars, RVs, closets, bathrooms and pet areas. Covers 90 square feet.

Reuse for up to two years. To rejuvenate and reactivate place the bags outside in the sun once a month for about an hour.

You will find Moso Air Purifying Bags on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd07-18; ##GRVA70