Bear leads police, CHP and sheriff’s deputies on slow-speed chase

Redding police followed a lost black bear on a slow-speed chase through the streets of Redding, California, early Monday morning, reported The Sacramento Bee. The bear, likely displaced by the recent wildfires, was originally spotted near Hilltop Drive and Commerce Street then traveled south through town until it reached the Rother Elementary School campus. The bear made its way on to the school grounds, then moved to the shoulder of Interstate 5, the post said.

Redding police said they were joined by CHP officers and Shasta County Sheriff Deputies, who also followed the bear.

The bear was last seen when it crawled into a culvert in southeast Redding, near Interstate 5. Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were attempting to lure the bear out of the culvert and into a cage with apples, said the Redding Record-Searchlight. There was still no sign of the bear at around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Searchlight.

The police Facebook page described the bear as “clearly scared and not aggressive towards people and/or other animals.”

Redding police encouraged residents to “beware of their surroundings” and to report any sightings of the bear to the police.