Beginner’s Guide to RVing Issue 1

Issue 1 • November 16, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you monthly by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

WELCOME!



By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER



Welcome to the first issue of the monthly newsletter Beginner’s Guide to RVing from the editors at RVtravel.com.

It’s taken us a while to get this newsletter underway, and in that time I suspect many of you have already purchased your RV, and others have put enough time on the road to know the basics. If either case is you and you do not wish to receive an email alert for new monthly issues, then simply return to the email alert you received announcing this issue, scroll to the bottom and click unsubscribe.

For those of you who stick around, we’ll provide a lot of great information to help you buy intelligently (many RVers don’t and regret their mistakes later), and use your new RV properly — and even more important — safely!

If you are not already signed up for the weekly RVtravel.com newsletter, then you really should. Every issue is packed with helpful news, information and advice.

For now, would you please take a moment to answer the question below? It will help us determine what we should write about to serve you best. Please leave a comment. And feel free to email editor Emily Woodbury at emily(at)rvtravel.com with your ideas about how this newsletter might best serve you and other novice RVers.

Thanks. And welcome!

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles posted at RVtravel.com in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



Stay for FREE at 600+ Wineries, Farms and More

PRICE IS GOING UP IN JANUARY FROM $49 TO $79, SO JOIN NOW. With a Harvest Hosts membership, you can stay overnight at more than 620 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions in North America for free! Harvest Hosts offers a unique alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can stay in peaceful settings. Learn more.

QUICK TIPS

What it means to finance an RV for 20 years

We posted this article a couple of months ago on RVtravel.com, but it’s probably even more important that we share it with new RVers, especially those who have not yet made their purchase. Please read this if you have not already signed on the dotted line. And if you have already purchased, please read so you can share what you learn with your friends who plan to buy an RV.

Pack your cabinets so contents don’t escape

“How do you store stuff in your cupboards?” asks a new RVer. Fearful that the shifting and bumping of the road would cause grief (and broken crockery), the question becomes, “How do you store your stuff safely?” Our contributing editor Russ De Maris has advice.

Safety tips for new RVers

Before you hit the road for the first time, it is recommended that you purchase and understand how to use the following: (A) Any state- or provincial-mandated safety equipment that you are required by law to carry. (B) Two to four orange traffic cones (these collapse for easy storage) — they are handy to have. (C) Emergency flares. (D) A 6-volt flashlight or any rechargeable light.

—Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Effortlessly get water off your slideout

In wet conditions, before retracting your slides, raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton, and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

Want more quick tips? Be sure to sign up for our RV Daily Tips newsletter, which you’ll get in your inbox every Monday-Thursday. Tons of great tips and information you won’t want to miss! Sign up here.

ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE RV BUYERS:

Join our new Facebook group, RV Advice, where prospective RV buyers can ask veteran RVers what they think of an RV they’re considering buying. Click here.

Where to stay for free or nearly free in your RV Where to stay for free or nearly free in your RV

OvernightRVparking.com is your best source of information for staying free in your RV. There are more than 13,000 locations listed . Wow! You’ll Click here for a free preview. save a lot of money with this. You’ll

Links to helpful articles:



Our favorite products for RVers

We’ve put together a collection of our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. You’ll find great gifts for your favorite RVer, and great gizmos, gadgets and other handy items for you to make your RVing more enjoyable. And there’s a long list of books we recommend too. Click here to visit and stock up!

VIDEO OF THE MONTH



Never, never, never buy an RV without doing this!

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has some advice you must heed before buying your next RV. This is such a critical step, yet thousands of RVers every year forget to do it, and then must live with a constant hassle that they could have easily avoided. Click the image to play.

Fifth Wheel 4-Video Bargain Set Plus Free RV Checklist e-book Fifth Wheel 4-Video Bargain Set Plus Free RV Checklist e-book

Learn more or order at a big discount. Here are 4 of RV Education 101 Videos in one bargain 4-video set. Included: Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel Trailer RV Orientation Video Training Course • Tow Your 5th Wheel Like a Pro Complete Video Training Course • RV Essential Items Video Training Course • Winterizing and Storing Your RV Video Training Course •

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 26 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

UPCOMING RV SHOWS

It’s always wise to attend a few RV shows before you buy — a chance to compare many RVs in one place, talk to salespeople and even factory representatives, and maybe even pick up a bargain (but not always, which is another story…). Here’s a comprehensive list of upcoming shows.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury (Emily-at-rvtravel.com). Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com