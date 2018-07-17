Beijing RV show foretells strong growth of RVing among Chinese

The reports from the 7th All in Caravanning (AIC) trade fair at the Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, China, proved the growing popularity of RVing in China. And as popularity grows, Chinese visitors renting RVs to tour and explore America will continue to grow also, strengthening American RV rental companies but also adding stress to already limited campsites struggling to handle the growth of campers as well as the slow growth in building of new campgrounds.

The show included 700 exhibitors showcasing 450 vehicles on 376,700 square feet of exhibit space with 22,193 visitors from 20 countries, reported RV Pro. “The enthusiasm of visitors for RV vacation continues to rise which is very exciting for us,” said Axel Bartkus, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai, that put on the show. “It gives us a feeling for the trend of the future.”

A special feature at AIC 2018 was the “Speech Corner” with press conferences, technical forums, and a conference on current topics for the RV sector. Additional programs included the “AIC CLUB’s family activity zone” with educational programs to get young families interested in the RV lifestyle.

This year, AIC launched its first “Caravaners’ Camping Zone” for RV fans staying in their own vehicles. About 300 visitors with 200 caravans made use of this zone during the three-day event.