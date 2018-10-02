Best places to camp for fall leaf peeping

It’s not too late to get out and see the fall foliage, and autumn is one of the best times to go camping, with slightly cooler temperatures and foliage hitting peak color around the country, writes Travel & Leisure.

Campsite booking service Hipcamp has created a 2018 Fall Foliage Map that could help outdoor enthusiasts find the perfect destination with a new foliage filter to show the top campgrounds in the U.S. for enjoying the changing leaves.

The map’s foliage predictions are based on data from SmokyMountains.com, which forecasts peak color with data on national rainfall, temperature and elevation levels. Hipcamp used the map to create an interactive foliage filter that will highlight optimal campsites throughout the fall months.

Hipcamp’s options include everything from traditional camping experiences in the wilderness to glamping huts to more eclectic accommodations at ranches, vineyards and public parks.

While states like Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts are already known as hot spots for fall foliage, Hipcamp’s map also features campgrounds that might sometimes be overlooked. Think glamping accommodations in Wisconsin or an equestrian center in Colorado. There are also off-the-grid locations like hidden campgrounds in California, featuring private beaches, and Idaho campgrounds that offer views of the Grand Tetons.

Travelers should note the map is a prediction, and rainfall and temperatures can always change the exact dates when color peaks.