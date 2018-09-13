Bizarre series of events could land man in the slammer for 20 years

A Crookston man faces 20 years in prison after police say he assaulted a woman, ripped her shirt off, yelled at her, dumped a drink on her head, hit her on the face and sides, put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t breathe (he says to keep her from snoring), then barricaded himself in a camper that he had written a bad check for at an East Grand Forks RV retailer.

Timothy Byron Youngquist, 59, appeared Tuesday in Polk County Court on a first-degree felony charge of burglary and a fifth-degree misdemeanor charge of assault reports the Grand Forks Herald.

Youngquist woke the woman up before assaulting her. She had blood on her face when she reported the incident to officers, and bruises could be seen on her arms, stomach, back, and face, court documents said.

East Grand Forks police went to Leisureland RV, where Youngquist was staying in a camper, after the woman pointed out where the camper was. The camper was on display for sale, and the owner said he did not give Youngquist permission to stay in the camper, court documents said. He sold the camper to Youngquist for $7,500, and Youngquist gave him a check for $500, saying he would pay the rest later, court documents said.

After Youngquist moved the trailer to a campground, the original owner repossessed it because the check bounced.

Officers made contact with Youngquist through the back window, but he barricaded himself in the camper, refused to come out and eventually stopped talking to them, court documents said. He called 911 multiple times and said he wanted to sleep for several hours and “I am going to pull the plug and end this,” according to court documents.

About 75 minutes later, a tow truck moved a trailer next to the camper, allowing officers to arrest Youngquist.

Youngquist later told officers he was trying to make a deal with the owner to buy the camper, court documents said. He accused the woman of “sleeping with people” and called her a “drama queen,” adding “it is a two-way street for their fighting,” court documents said. He also said she hits him, that he has bruises and he put his hands over her mouth to “stop her from snoring,” court documents said.

His alcohol blood content after the incident was 0.297 percent, court documents said.