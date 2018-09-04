Blown tire causes motorhome crash killing two, injuring seven

A motorhome towing a trailer Monday afternoon veered off the road heading west on I-90 near Ellensburg, WA, when it blew a tire and the driver lost control, struck a guardrail, veered into the median and down an embankment and into a creek killing two and injuring six according to a Washington State Patrol accident report and reported by KOMO News.

Louis Edelbrock, 61, of Snohomish, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 6-year-old Kaci Edelbrock died at an Ellensburg Hospital, troopers said.

The 62-year-old male driver, along with a 41-year-old female passenger, and a 3-year-old boy were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg, while a 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were airlifted to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima. All were in critical condition, according to Trooper Brian Moore.

An 8-year-old girl was the lone passenger who was not injured. Troopers say the driver and the 15-year-old boy were the only two wearing seat belts. The exact relations of those in the motorhome have not been released but the crash report shows they all had the same last name.

Much of the roadway was blocked Monday evening for the investigation but all lanes reopened around 8:30 p.m.