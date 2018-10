A tire blowout appears to be the cause of a single vehicle accident in Bessemer, Alabama. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after an accident on I-459, reports WBRC.

Police say the accident occurred just before 2 p.m. near mile marker 5 when an RV towing an SUV experienced a blown tire. The driver lost control and went off the embankment and hit the Eastern Valley bridge.

Police say they believe the injuries are critical.