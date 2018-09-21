Bluetooth wireless BBQ digital thermometer does it all but cook

A perfectly cooked dish requires the right temperature. Whether cooking for family, friends or simply trying something new, getting the exact temperature will get the best results. With the NutriChef PWIRBBQ80 “EasyBBQ” mobile app, it’ll keep you updated while enjoying the rest of the time with your family, or sitting in your camp chair, taking out the trash, or doing your workout – without physically checking on your food.

Hassle free, compact and convenient, all you have to do is simply insert the probe into the meat (make sure it’s in the center of the food to get accurate results), set the target temp, and walk away.

Features:

Leave the Bluetooth on and you’ll get an instant push notification when your programmed temperature goes above or below your set range.

Probes can withstand up to 482 degrees, safe to leave inside the oven or grill for the entire cooking duration.

Save pro cooking presets for your favorite kitchen steak recipes. Set each probe separately, adjustable in the app.

The 32” braided cable gives plenty of room to keep the Bluetooth hardware a safe distance away from heat.

Battery Operated: Requires (2) x ‘AA’ Batteries

Bluetooth Support: Version 4.0 & later

Hassle-Free; Wireless Smart Thermometer

Get Connected; See the Temperature on Your Smartphone

Insert the Probes for Accurate; Reliable Temp Readouts

Super Easy Setup with Bluetooth Pairing

Digital LCD Display Screen

Multi-Temp Reading: View the Readout of Up to (6) Probes

Includes (2) Temperature Probes

Displays Real-Time Temperature

Unique Target Temperature Setting

Alarm; Alert Notifications

Free to Download

Technical Specs:

Smartphone Support: iPhones 4s, Android 4.3 ; Later

Outdoor Wireless Range: 200+ ft

Indoor Wireless Range: 100+ ft

Temperature Probe Construction: Stainless Steel

*NOTE: Avoid Placing Directly Over Open Flames

You can find the NutriChef BBQ wireless thermometer on Amazon.com.

