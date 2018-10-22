Body of fourth person missing from flooded Texas campground recovered

The body of the fourth missing person, an Alabama woman, who was washed away when the Llano River flooded the Junction City Campground in Texas, has been found in a lake near Kingsland.

Burnet County Sheriff’s officials said the body of Charlotte Moye was found on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson near Kingsland, about 80 miles from Junction, on Tuesday, reported KSAT.

Moye and three men disappeared about a week earlier when the Llano River, surging from days of rain, overran its banks and swept through the South Llano RV Park in Junction. The bodies of two of the men were found Oct. 11. The third man was found two days later. Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu on Saturday identified one of the men as Darin Hartman, of San Angelo. Cantu said the other two men were Joseph “Joey” Huss Jr. and Mike McGee, both of Flomaton, Alabama. It’s believed Moye also was from Flomaton, which is on the Florida border.

Texas has been besieged in recent weeks by heavy rains that have caused widespread flooding. Gov. Greg Abbott, during a news conference Friday, cautioned residents along the Gulf Coast and in South Texas to be cautious as engorged rivers send floodwaters downstream.

Flooding along the Llano, Guadalupe and other rivers likely will continue for another week, he said. Conditions could worsen in some areas with another round of rain forecast to move over the state next week.

More than 50 counties are part of a state disaster declaration that could result in state and federal aid for cleanup efforts.