Brake failure causes RV to roll over in South Dakota

Brake failure appears to be the cause of an accident involving an RV and SUV in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Saturday. Emergency departments responded to the scene of the two-vehicle accident under the Haines Avenue overpass on Interstate 90 Saturday, reports News Center 1.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a driver operating a motorhome was heading westbound on the off-ramp when their brakes blew out.

The operator attempted to complete a right turn heading north on Haines, but the momentum of the turn caused the vehicle to roll onto its driver side.

The motorhome then slid into a gray SUV heading northbound on Haines, hitting the passenger side of the car and obstructing all northbound lanes.

RCPD blocked all traffic heading north on Haines while Olson Towing crews worked to put the motorhome on its wheels and remove both vehicles from the scene. The driver of the motorhome suffered only minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.

The westbound off-ramp was closed and eastbound off-ramp traffic was diverted south during the emergency response.